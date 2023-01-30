AXS Investments LLC Sells 6,566 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 645.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,602. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $42.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

