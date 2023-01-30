AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.11% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 83.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE KREF traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.79. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.02%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

