AXS Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.22. 64,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.80. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.