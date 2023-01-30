Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $71.80 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

