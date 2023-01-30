Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,447,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,532 shares.The stock last traded at $138.22 and had previously closed at $139.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 211.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after buying an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,069,000 after purchasing an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $61,205,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth $59,785,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 774.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

