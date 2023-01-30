Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,447,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,532 shares.The stock last traded at $138.22 and had previously closed at $139.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.
Baidu Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.