Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,167 call options.

BIDU traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

