Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,167 call options.
BIDU traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
