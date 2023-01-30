Ballswap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.77 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Ballswap token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ballswap has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $69.77 million and approximately $5,796.59 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00401572 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,724.22 or 0.28187394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00569430 BTC.

About Ballswap

Ballswap was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Ballswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

