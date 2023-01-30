Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 6,144 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,824,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,129,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

