Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 7,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after acquiring an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

