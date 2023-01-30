Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $139.68. The company had a trading volume of 790,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,335. The company has a market capitalization of $316.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

