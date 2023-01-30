Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $11.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $447.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

