Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,355. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.