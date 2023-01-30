Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. 473,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.



