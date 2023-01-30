Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 29,866 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,866 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,794 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.