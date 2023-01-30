Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 4,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.39. 17,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,090. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91.

