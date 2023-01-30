Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $12.29 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,288,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned about 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 210,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,931. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

