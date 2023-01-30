Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 59,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,010. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

