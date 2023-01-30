Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €69.40 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.40 ($75.43) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($105.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DHER remained flat at €52.60 ($57.17) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 771,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.96) and a fifty-two week high of €103.65 ($112.66). The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

