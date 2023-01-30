Barclays Cuts Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target to GBX 62

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.03) to GBX 56 ($0.69) in a report on Thursday.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

