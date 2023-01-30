Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Jet2 Stock Performance

JET2 opened at GBX 1,234 ($15.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,018.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 911.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The company has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.50. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 637.40 ($7.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.76).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jet2

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.42), for a total transaction of £6,268,750 ($7,761,235.61).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.