BCK Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 61,250 Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Resolute Forest Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 44,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 217,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,155. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RFP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.