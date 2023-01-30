BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 45,243 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Sierra Wireless comprises about 1.0% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Sierra Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

