BCK Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,786,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $102.11. 64,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,671. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

