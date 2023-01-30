BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Zeal Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,943 shares during the quarter. BeiGene accounts for approximately 64.5% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of BeiGene worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Price Performance

BeiGene stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,019. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. The company had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.25 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.