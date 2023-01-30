Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€700.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Berenberg Bank set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €675.00 ($733.70) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 6th.

ASML Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.