Berkshire Bank Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,502,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $588,613,000 after acquiring an additional 118,875 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 477,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. 4,873,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,433,129. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

