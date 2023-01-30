Berkshire Bank Makes New $670,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 183,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.