Berkshire Bank Purchases 332 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $2.25 on Monday, hitting $251.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

