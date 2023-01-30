Berkshire Bank Sells 1,447 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,833,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

