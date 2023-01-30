Berkshire Bank Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 664 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 72,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 20.6% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $414.60. 316,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.43 and a 200 day moving average of $412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

