B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

