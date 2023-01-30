Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 20.2% in January

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 467,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biofrontera by 894.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Price Performance

Biofrontera stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.