Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,200 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 432,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica Price Performance

BMRA remained flat at $2.90 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,278. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.50.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.