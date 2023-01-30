Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGIGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Performance

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

