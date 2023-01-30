Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 12.8% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $94,254.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00237845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

