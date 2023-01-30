Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.16 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $30.33 million and $87,197.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00225779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00098094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047979 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059289 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

