Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $94,254.69 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00237845 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.