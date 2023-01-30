Bitcoiva (BCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $216.98 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $13.52 or 0.00059289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $216.98 million and approximately $127,472.06 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,807.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00572562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00185801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 13.73585254 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $128,293.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

