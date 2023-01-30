Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 8,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bitfarms will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

