BitShares Achieves Market Cap of $35.53 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $35.53 million and $12.92 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005275 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,803,901 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

