BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $684.09 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $684.09 million and $15.65 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003982 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003863 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

