BitTorrent Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $708.21 million and approximately $204,435.19 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00399763 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,375.83 or 0.28060382 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.52 or 0.00596431 BTC.
About BitTorrent
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent
