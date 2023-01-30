BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $752.97. 174,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $724.49 and its 200 day moving average is $676.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $831.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

