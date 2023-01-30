BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 823,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $759.18. 489,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,741. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $724.49 and a 200-day moving average of $675.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $831.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

