BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.46. 193,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,655. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

