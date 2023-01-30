Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon A. Keene sold 29,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $139,403.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,131 shares of company stock worth $255,671. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

