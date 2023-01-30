Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $323.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $36,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $37,732.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,776,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,984,083.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 7,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $36,231.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,131 shares of company stock worth $255,671. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,977,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 382,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 302,362 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 6,703.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 130,717 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

