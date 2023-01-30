BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.37 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $582,035.52 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00100464 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $588,778.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

