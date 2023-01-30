BMO Capital Markets Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

