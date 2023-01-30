BNB One Day Trading Volume Hits $650.92 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $314.91 or 0.01328730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $49.73 billion and approximately $650.92 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,901,976 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,902,189.18264621 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.59627842 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1170 active market(s) with $457,283,133.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
